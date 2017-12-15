Environmental Sustainability Campaign: Government Commends Ecobank for Rehabilitating 61-Year Old Pediatric Centre

December 13, 2017 – The Lagos State government has commended Ecobank Nigeria for renovating and furnishing the main building at the Agbala Pediatric Centre in Ikorodu as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility effort directed at women and children.

Founded in 1956, the Agbala Pediatric Centre has contributed in no small way to maternal healthcare within the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the state commissioner for Health, the Chairman, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Bayo Aderiye said the contribution by Ecobank will go a long way in resuscitating healthcare delivery at the Centre. He mentioned that the children’s pediatric Centre which is a strategic health facility for residents in Ikorodu and environs has long desired this facelift. Dr. Aderiye used the opportunity to call on other corporate bodies to support the government in enhancing strategic public facilities that have direct impact on the people.

Also speaking during the ceremony, the Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Charles Kie said the renovation of the Agbala Pediatric Centre by the bank was a promise kept as part of a weeklong Environmental sustainability campaign in line with the business mantra of Ecobank, which is to build a world class Pan African bank and contribute to the economic development and financial integration of Africa.

According to Mr. Kie, the guiding principle for corporate social responsibility activities by the bank is to give back and contribute effectively to the communities in which it operates. In his words “Ecobank is a responsible and caring corporate citizen, assisting people and underprivileged groups to enhance their lives. We also encourage creativity and excellence among Africans, especially the young people, who we see as the future of our continent”.

He said the vision of the Agbala project revolves around the need to create a conducive healthcare environment for the most vulnerable amongst us – women and children. He added that the bank’s gesture was also a far-reaching compensation to the healthcare providers at the Centre for their endless years of unflinching support to the sustenance of an endearing society.