‘silas Agara’ The Face Of Real Change For Nasarawa State…

The spotlight focuses on those who has made tremendous efforts in making sure the rebuilding process of our beloved country is achieved through all positive means.

With all the success stories that has been pulled through in Nasarawa State by the current administration of Governor Umaru TankoAlmakura, alongside his deputy Hon. Silas Agara under the platform of the All Progressive Congress.

It’s been said that your achievement at any stage in life, most times strictly depends on your circle of friends, partners or associates. This brings us to the one person who we felt is among those behind the mask of the success stories of Nasarawa State, judging from all the wonderful works carried out by the Boss himself, Governor Umaru Tank Al-Makura.

Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Hon. Silas Agara has not been distant in all the success stories and the marvelous works going on in Nasarawa State. It is clearly seen that the Governor of the state is so fortunate to have someone as dedicated and outstanding like the deputy by his side.

Hon. Silas was the Special Adviser on sports to the Nasarawa state governor. He is a member of the All Progressives Congress. As a true man of the people, Agara has never been a man to ignore any opportunity to serve the people. Leadership is something that he has always been naturally good at. He served twice as Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Commissioner for Planning, Special Adviser to the Governor on sports. As Special Adviser for Sports, MrAgara achieved a lot- the sports teams recruited the best players, the athletes were victorious many times and most importantly, terms of contracts were honored by the state (the female football team had one of the best pay packages in the country and they received their match bonuses on time).

Few men can compare to this man because he is such an epitome of leadership, service and integrity. He has made himself accessible to the people; one of the ways he has done that is through his active social media presence. Through the years, he has gained a lot of experience and knowledge because he has worked in different places and served selflessly on different platforms.

MrAgara is a Nigerian leader with a heart for economic and social development. He believes that the best course of action for Nigeria is diversification of the economy. He believes that the media can play an important role in highlighting the attempts made by the government to diversify the economy and emphasizing the potential benefits of these attempts.

His dedication cuts across so many sectors in which the state and country holds of high esteem and regards.

Lately, the Nasarawa Deputy Governor and President, Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN) Mr Silas Agara has beckoned on Sponsors, Karate Athletes, coaches, administrators and other Stakeholders in the country to ensure all hands on deck as race to qualify 2020 Olympic game remains alive.

The 2019 elections are fast approaching, and the tides are changing really fast. The Governor of the state has almost finished his second term in office, which will no longer see him contest for the same position as the number one citizen of the state.

At a time like these we get to see Human Wolves in Sheep Clothing, but we get to choose who the right person is to lead and direct the state affairs to the right path.

God bless Nasarawa State… God bless Nigeria