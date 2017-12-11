Red Star Awards Scholars, Appoints New Mentors

Not less than nine (9) scholars have been awarded scholarship at this year’s Red Star Foundation Scholarship Scheme. New mentors were also appointed to guide the wards. The 14thedition of the scholarship event organized by Red Star Express Plc recently, is a platform for the company to demonstrate its core values in its Corporate Social Responsibilities for the benefit of its immediate community in particular and Nigeria in general.

The Group Managing Director, Red Star Express Plc, Sola Obabori, said the initiative was aimed at supporting the growth of education in the country. “The whole initiative of the Red Star Foundation in undertaking this task is to support the growth of education in the country. As an organisation we believe in improving the lives of those who cannot pay for high quality education. The annual programme is organized in collaboration with its host community, Oshodi Local Government, the Schools’ Officials and University of Lagos Consult. The scholarship programme started in 2004 and it is now in its 14th edition”, he stated.

“We have 140 students who have gone through this programme and have also graduated from the university. That is some inspiration for us that many more people can participate and enjoy the little that we offer”, he added.

On the role of the mentors, he explained that the primary role of a mentor is to provide guidance and support to scholars based on his or her unique developmental needs. “At different points in the relationship, the mentors will give advice and guidance, share ideas, and provide feedback, identify resources to help mentee enhance personal development and career growth and provide quarterly reports on achievements and academic performance of scholars”, he reiterated.

In his speech, the Chairman Board of Trustees of Red Star Foundation, Mr. Tonye Preghafi, said the aim of the scholarship is to improve the educational standards in the country. “In order to improve the educational standards in the country, mentors have been selected to ensure the wards are well guided. I am appealing to the beneficiaries, on behalf of my organisation, to keep giving their best in all their endeavours”, he enthused. He also revealed that the scheme will be expanded beyond Oshodi/Isolo to cover other areas.

During the event, nine students were given scholarship. The students were from four schools within Oshodi Local Government Area. They include Okonofua Tomillola, Ochella Victoria and Lawal Suliat from Ikeja Senior Grammar School, Okorovivian and Ajigboteso Joseph from Mafoluku Senior Grammar School, Arilesere Modinat from Bolade Senior Grammar School and Morakinyo Eniola, Adebayo Mark and Moses Olamide from Unity and High School.

To ensure continuity of scholarship, students must demonstrate continuous academic excellence throughout the duration of the scholarship and show exemplary character and integrity.

Red Star Express is a licensee of FedEx (Federal Express), and one of the most reputable companies in the Nigeria logistics industry. Incorporated in October 1992, the company provides a portfolio of logistics solution which includes domestic and international deliveries, freight forwarding, integrated warehousing and haulage services, information and document management, e-Commerce order fulfillment services. Red Star became an Associate of TNT following the acquisition of TNT by FedEx in 2016.