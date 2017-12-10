Poem | 10 December 2017 22:18 CET
The Boy In Purple Socks
The boy in purple socks,
His favourite things are rocks
He said he has a fracture
And he really loves nature
His best colour is purple
And his pet is a turtle
His best friend is Edward Smart
Because he is very smart.
The boy in purple socks,
His best game is Blocks.
He has water guns
And a robot that runs
He is slow and steady
Because he is always ready
He sleepwalks every night
But he knows he is alright.
Henry Okechukwu Oduenyi (Jrn) is a Primary School Pupil of Hillside School Gwarinpa - Abuja