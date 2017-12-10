The boy in purple socks,

His favourite things are rocks

He said he has a fracture

And he really loves nature

His best colour is purple

And his pet is a turtle

His best friend is Edward Smart

Because he is very smart.

The boy in purple socks,

His best game is Blocks.

He has water guns

And a robot that runs

He is slow and steady

Because he is always ready

He sleepwalks every night

But he knows he is alright.

Henry Okechukwu Oduenyi (Jrn) is a Primary School Pupil of Hillside School Gwarinpa - Abuja