Osun To Give Delivery Kit To Women

The Government of the State of Osun will on Monday, December 11, 2017 flag off the distribution of an all-in-one delivery pack or kit to hospitals and public health clinics for expectant women that want to deliver their babies in public health centres across the state.

The gesture is aimed to encourage expectant women to deliver their babies at health facility rather than homes and through unhygienic means.

The provision of the delivery pack tagged: ‘Mama Kit’ is a government project focusing at improving maternal and child health. It is supported by Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in collaboration with Save One Million Lives Programme for Results (SOML PforR) of the Federal Government.

It will also increase the quality of care index at health centre level across the state and help to provide a clean and safe delivery for women that give birth in hospitals and clinics.

The delivery pack which would be provided for women most especially at rural areas contains a one-meter piece of cotton cloth (baby wrapper), one laundry soap, a pair of gloves, a piece of cotton wool, small gauze, cord ligature, razor blade and a meter of polythene sheet which is used on the delivery table. This also contains methylated spirit and sanitary pads for the mother.

Speaking on the programme, State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu said that the objective of the programme is to collaborate the Federal Government’s Saving One Million Lives Programme For Results (SOML PforR); increase the utilisation and quality of high impact reproductive, child health and nutrition interventions’ with overall goal of reducing under-5 mortality rate and maternal mortality rate.

He explained that since the inception of the programme in the State of Osun all hands have been on deck towards its successful implementation adding that health workers have been sensitised, trained and provision of essential materials have been embarked upon.

Dr. Isamotu stressed further that there would be symbolic presentation of the delivery pack to some women to attract them to public hospitals and clinics for clean and safe delivery.

He said further that the government will ensure proper accounting and auditing of the delivery pack so that the material will be available at all times and for everyone.

The Commissioner noted that the government will give more attention to rural areas especially those people who could not afford the delivery kit as well as discourage delivery at home, sensitise and incorporate traditional birth attendants so as to reduce under 5 mortality rate and maternal mortality rate and save mothers and children from needless death.