Senate Holds Public Hearing on Job Creation Monday

As part of its efforts to stimulate economic growth and create abundant employment opportunities in the country, the Senate will on Monday hold a Special Public Hearing on Youth Job Creation and Entrepreneurship.

The purpose of the hearing, according to a statement, from the Media Office of the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is to among others, provide briefings about the ongoing Federal Government's programmes designed to address issues related to job creation and entrepreneurship.

The statement added that the "Youth Job Creation and Entrepreneurship Public Hearing serves as a follow up to the 9th October 2017, Senate Youth Development Roundtable, where several MDAs provided valuable reports and recommendations into government youth intervention programmes.

"The Special Public Hearing will be held on Monday, 11th December, 2017 from 11am to 2pm in Room ​231​ of the Senate New Building.

"The Senate has been working with a coalition of civil society advocacy (CSO) organizations dedicated to the upliftment and advancement of the nation's youth. The overall project is designed to encourage the participation of citizens in the decision-making process of the National Assembly," it stated.

Besides, the statement added that provision has been made to enable members of the public and all other critical stakeholders, who may not be able to attend the session, to follow the conversation online using the hashtag #SenateOnJobs.