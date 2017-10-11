Coalition Blasts Buhari for Terminating ContractAtiku's Company Had With NPA Over 2019 Election

The attention of Democracy Coalition has been drawn to a petty and

witch-hunting policy of the Buhari administration which resulted in

the termination of the boat pilotage monitoring and supervision

contract Atiku's company Intels had with the Nigerian Port Authority

(NPA) because of Atiku's interest in contesting the 2019 Presidential

Election against the rumoured reelection bid of the ailing President.

There is no doubt that the move is part of the wider conspiracy to

attack and cripple the business interest of the former Vice President

who is also the biggest employer of labour in Nigeria.

To say the least, the terminated contract is an open admittance by the

failed Buhari government that Atiku's Presidency is inevitable come

2019.

Anybody fooling himself with an overdose of cocaine syrup and is

thinking that Atiku will go broke and back out of the 2019

Presidential race is only suffering from the placebo effect of the

drug.

With the $25 billion contract scandal in the NNPC and with the massive

corrupt practices going on in the failed Buhari Government, the ailing

President Buhari has shown that his much trumpeted fight against

corruption by this draconian and clueless regime is nothing but a

hoax.

With the latest clampdown on one of the multinational businesses in

Nigeria, the failed Buhari government has demonstrated once again that

he hates domestic and foreign investments in the country. What this

action means is that under Buhari, investments are not safe in

Nigeria.

Donald Trump ran for President against Barrack Obama's anointed

candidate in 2016 but Obama did not go against his business interest.

Hence, the latest move against Atiku by President Buhari has really

emboldened Nigerians to rally round Atiku and support him to become

their President in 2019.

Therefore, we are asking the ailing President Buhari to start writing

his hand-over note because Atiku's Inauguration on May 29, 2019 as

Nigeria's new President has become inevitable.

Signed:

Mr. Michael Williams,

National Coordinator,

Democracy Coalition.

