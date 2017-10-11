OUR CONFERENCE TO FOCUS ON INGENUITY OF WOMEN - Bolanle Ambode

Wife of the governor of Lagos State and chairman of the Committee of the Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has said that this year’s National Women’s Conference, the 17th in the series, would focus on the ingenuity of women as innovators and solution providers.

She also disclosed that conference materials would be available for collection by participants at Lagos House, Marina, from Thursday, 19th to Saturday 21st October 2017.

She spoke in Alausa, Ikeja, while interacting with pressmen on the forthcoming conference, slated for 24th to 26th October, 2017, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, adding that brand new cars, among other tempting prizes, would be won at the raffle draw of the gala, on day two of the programme.

She hinted that the conference with the theme ‘She Creates, She Transforms’, would be declared open by the wife of the vice-president, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo and declared closed by Governor Bindo Jibrilla of Adamawa State.

According to her her, ‘This year’s conference theme is expected to focus on the ingenuity of the Nigerian women, in the pursuit of innovative and practical solutions aimed at achieving sustainable development within her immediate sphere and community at large’.

‘You will agree with me that women are uniquely created, endowed with skills and blessed with creativity. As helpmates, we care for the family and impact our immediate environment positively. The woman out of very little creates, she transforms the little created to something bigger and better. Our transformation efforts extend to all facets of human engagement’, she stressed.

Speaking further, she said that seasoned facilitators would treat topics like: women in agriculture; networking, etiquette; women in agriculture – a pathway to development; building a better world and financing options for businesses among others.

The COWLSO chairman explained that buses would be stationed at Yaba, Mile 2, Berger, Agege, Iyana Ipaja and Ajah, to convey the women to and from the gala venue.

Other highlights of the conference according to her include, the presentation of the inspirational woman of the year award and certificates of appreciation to notable individuals and corporate recipients.

The National Women’s Conference is organized every year by the committee.

Folashade Kadiri (Mrs.)

Asst. Director Public Affairs

Office of the Wife of the Governor of Lagos State

Wednesday, 11th October 2017

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State and chairman, Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Mrs Bolanle Ambode (r); chairperson, National Women's Conference, Dr. Arinola Oluwo (2nd left); and secretary, Mrs. Adeyinka Abiru (L), during the committee's press briefing, at Alausa, Ikeja, on Wednesday, 11th Oct., 2017, on the forthcoming 17thNation Women's Conference, holding from 24th -26thOctober, 2017, with the theme; “She Creates… She Transforms”.

