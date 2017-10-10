Monkeypox spreads to Lagos, Ogun, other five states

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Abuja, has said that 31 cases of suspected monkeypox virus cases have been recorded in seven states.

The affected states are Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Rivers and Cross River states.

Monkeypox is a rare a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in remote parts of Central and West Africa. Its symptoms are very similar to that of small pox.

The NCDC National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, in a statement on Monday said the agency was awaiting the laboratory results and confirmation of the 31 suspected cases.

Ihekweazu said, “Samples have been collected from each suspected case for laboratory confirmation. Results are still being awaited. So far, there have been no deaths recorded.

“It is unlikely that many of the suspected cases are actually monkeypox but all are being investigated. Nigerians are once again advised to remain calm, avoid self-medication and report any suspected case to the nearest health facility. Public health authorities across the country have been well informed on what to do when a suspected case arises.”

The NCDC boss said the Federal Government had activated emergency operation centres in affected states to coordinate investigation and response in affected states.

Experts and health officials from the EOC, according to Ihekweazu, will assist the various state ministries of health with case finding, epidemiological investigations and contact tracing

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, on Monday said that two suspected cases of Monkeypox have been recorded in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, at a news conference, added that although the two cases had not be confirmed to be monkeypox, it decided to be proactive for the safety of residents.

He said, “Though no confirmed case has been recorded, there is need to sensitise members of the public and provide adequate information on measures for prevention and control of the disease in line with the policy of the state government.

“The two cases were said to have been recorded in a private hospital, which will not be named for now. One of the two patients just came from Bayelsa State and ate bushmeat.”

Idris said the two suspects were currently being quarantined in their various houses pending the result of some medical texts conducted on them.

“Following this development, the state government is advising members of the public to observe and maintain a high standard of personal and environmental hygiene at all times as part of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.