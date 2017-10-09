OSUN LG ELECTION: DON’T ACT AJIMOBI’S SCRIPT IN OSUN – HDP TELLS AREGBESOLA

The Osun State Chapter of Hope Democratic Party (HDP) has urged the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) to tell the people of the state of Osun how much they have budgeted for the election and the total amount received from Gov. Aregbesola for the conduct of their proposed forthcoming local government election.

This was contained in a press statement made available and signed by the Osun State Chairman, Mr. Wole Adedoyin and state secretary, Mr. Tijani Lukman after the stakeholders meeting in Osogbo on Friday.

According to Mr. Wole Adedoyin “We hope our governor is not copying governor Abiola Ajimobi constituted OYSIEC members, fake stakeholders meetings for political parties abd at the end told them there was no fund in the coffin of the state.

Mr. Adedoyin further advised Dr.Otunba Segun Oladitan led OSIEC Committee to emulate INEC who before any election would publish and update the general public on how much such election would cost.