Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 7 October 2017 12:46 CET

FG appoints Tunde Lemo as new FERMA boss

By The Nigerian Voice

Click for Full Image Size

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Tunde Lemo, as the Chairman, Governing Board of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Assistant Director of Press in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mohammed Nakorji, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Nakorji said the president has also appointed new members of the board.

They are Nurudeen Abdurrahaman Rafindadi, Buba Silas Abdullahi, Babagana Mohammad Aji, Shehu Udman Abdullahi and Loretta Ngozichukwu Aniagolu.

Others are Mujaidu Stanley Dako, Vincent Oladapo Kolawole and Chukwunwike O.

Established by an Act of the National Assembly in 2002, FERMA commenced operations in 2003. It has two operational departments (east and west). Each of them is headed by an executive director.

The operations department is charged with the responsibility of road maintenance across the country.


General News

DELIVERANCE FROM SIN IS THE GREATEST OF ALL FREEDOM.
By: Barnes,Dortmund-Germ

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists