2019 Guber: Okowa’s Aide Turns Women Empowerment Programme To Campaign Ground

Ahead of the 2019 gubernatorial race in Delta State, the Executive Secretary, Delta State Micro, Small And Medium Enterprises Development Agency, Mrs Shimite Bello, who is obviously worried over what becomes of her come 2019, allegedly strayed from the programmes of event and launched a second term bid for Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of the state.

Okowa who is presently embattled with an alleged 2017 blank budget, is doing all in his powers to safe his face from the 2019 doom/reality that would soon befall him.

The programme with the theme: “Empowering Women Against Poverty Through Agriculture”, was allegedly abandoned mid-way and was turned to a campaign-carnival-like event where the women were told to distaste the “broom”, which stands for the All Progressives Congress (APC) logo.

Bello, who disclosed that the programmes was put together, in light of the unemployment index in Nigeria and Delta State in particular, said, “three formidable women in Delta State joined forces. Dr Genevieve Mordi, SSA-International Relations, Mrs Shimite Bello, Executive Secretary, Delta State Micro, Small And Medium Enterprises Development Agency and Angela Nwaka, member representing Aniocha South in the State House of Assembly to empower the women in agriculture”, was allegedly overtaken with thoughts of 2019.

“If I see any woman with the broom that is used for the sweeping of houses, which is no longer invoke again, Holy Ghost” and the entire women echoed “fire”, heaping curses on themselves.

She continued: “as you go, lock up all the brooms in your houses. We have been praying and fasting; now it is time to work from local government to another local government. There is no vacancy in government house, go and get your voters cards so we can give the opposition long jump. Even when they go to court, when they see the long margin, they will not be able to talk”.

Speaking further, she said, “I am working and receiving alert because somebody gave me appointment letter. Some of you have started receiving alerts now but before now you don’t receive alerts. From my office only, about 20, 000 women have received alerts and I am working hard to increase it to 100, 000. If you like what is happening to continue, go to your local government areas and campaign for Okowa for 2019”, she reiterated.