General News | 7 October 2017 08:37 CET

Council Appoints New University Bursar

By UNILAG Information Unit

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos, at its meeting of Friday, October 6, 2017, has appointed Mr. Nurudeen Olalekan Ajani LAWAL, FCS, FCIB, FCTI, FCA, as the new University Bursar.

His appointment will take effect from Friday, November 3, 2017.

Mr. N.O.A Lawal has served as Chief Accountant at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (1997-2009) and is the current Director of Finance (2009 till date).

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and several other professional bodies.

He is happily married and blessed with children.


