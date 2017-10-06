TEACHERS ARE GREATEST AGENT OF DEVELOPMENT - IMO DEPUTY GOVERNOR

The Deputy Governor of Imo State has joined good spirited Nigerians to felicitate with teachers on World Teachers Day celebration, describing them as the greatest development agents all over the world.

The Deputy Governor of Imo State made the assertion while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after Progressive Governor's Forum in Abuja.

Prince Madumere particularly hailed Imo Teachers for their unadulterated committment to duty and dynamism in ensuring that Imo children remain the best among their peers. He also commended them for their power of patience and will to carry on with the noble responsibility of impacting knowledge in tomorrow.

He averred that no nation can develop beyond the quality of teachers it has. He therefore task teachers to continue in the passion to produce best students, who should be able to manage the affairs of the State and the country at large especially in the emerging knowledge and technology driven world.

He added that Governor Okorochas Rescue Mission administration in appreciation of the importance of education in national development and sustainable and stabilized economy chose to make sacrifices to ensure that every Imo child however poor gets education free through its free education policy. He commended the teachers for keying into the vision by their efforts in churning the best students even in public schools.

He said the theme of 2017, "Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers", captures the realities in democracies. He however emphasised on the need to see the empowerment of teachers as a priority while also calling for professional independence, freedom and the tools to deliver quality education, which must consider learners' peculiar circumstances, needs and expectations to achieve a set goal.

While commending Governor Okorocha's initiative on Endowment Fund with a view to sustaining the free education policy of the State, he also called on the good spirited citizens to extend their resources towards achieving this set goal and to ensure that teachers are empowered to do their best in nurturing best minds that will take over tomorrow.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere representing Governor Okorocha, Deputy Governor of Oyo State Otunba Moses Alake representing Governor Ajomobi of Oyo State, Deputy National Chairman, All Progressives Congress Party, South West, Dr. Segun Oni representing National Chairman All Progressives Congress Party with Director General of Progressive Governors Forum and Attorneys General and Commissioners of Justice from APC States in a group photograph shortly after PGF formal presentation of prototype bills on Security Trust Fund, Administration and Collection of Revenue and Universal Basic Education laws to the Attorneys General and Commissioners of Justice from wall the APC States at Chelsea Hotel, Abuja yesterday