President Buhari Was Poisoned Says Security Source, Top Government Officials Fingered

After taking over the mantle of leadership from the past government of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in May 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has faced various challenges from individuals and groups, who may not be happy with the running of government.

Many believed that, for those who are not comfortable with the running of the government, it is because they felt schemed out and not given much access to take part in decision making, or dictate for President Buhari.

However, an online News media had exclusively reported in January 2017, how the President was poisoned, and clandestinely, the Department of State Services DSS, had been able to ascertain the perpetrators. While some arrests have been made over months ago, more confessions are beginning to get to the public domain on the dastardly act.

Reliably, we have gathered that about four top personalities in the country including a top woman, both in government and outside the corridors of power, have been identified as culprits in the course of investigation.

Unfortunately, without mincing words, a former Head of Government, Top Political Leader, Two government Appointees of PMB and a renowned Woman, did orchestrated the Plot to poison President Buhari.

As gathered, their aim was very simple, get rid of PMB early enough, and change the power game in their favor, by way of taking control of all the paraphernalia of running the government.

Meanwhile, the plan initially, was to use the Senate Lawmakers to frustrate the government, but to their great dismay, Senate President Bukola Saraki was not cooperative. Hence the resort to plan ‘B’, that is the poisoning of PMB, which in most cases of such, only 5% victims can survive.

Further, recall another online media, ‘Desert Herald’ had corroborated the exclusive report of an online media on the poisoning of PMB. In that same report, it was confirmed that a ‘Maintenance Register’ meant for keeping records of Staff who handles daily work at the Residence of Mr President, was conspicuously missing. As at date, heads are still rolling to unravel such nefarious indulgence, by those meant to protect the interest of the President. A plan indeed, well-coordinated!

Sources say, the reason why President Buhari had to go through much medical attention, is to ensure that he is fully ‘quarantined’ by way of eliminating any atom trace of the ‘Deadly Poison’ from his body system. One in several million could ever survive the said “chemical poisoning” used in the air conditioner of the President’s personal room.

247ureports.com can authoritatively confirm that all the rumor alluding that President Buhari had ‘Cancer’ and facing Chemotherapy in London Hospital, were all lies sponsored by the same culprits, just to divert attention of gullible Nigerians, in the event the investigation on their act comes to public notice.

Also, 247ureports.com gathered that the Department of States Services, DSS, have been working assiduously, and a mile stone had been reached. Soon, Nigerians would be intimated on development regarding this tragic discovery.

Understandably, we gathered reliably that the sole idea behind this sinister act, perpetrated by these ungodly folks, was to discredit the government of President Buhari. This they intend to achieve, had their planned poisoning led to demise of PMB, all his Appointees and Associates; CoS Abba Kyari, AGF Abubakar Malami, DG DSS Lawal M Daura, Gen AB Dambazau, Lt Gen TY Buratai, Alh. Mamman Daura et al, would be roped into a “Fake” fraudulent corrupt transaction, and subsequently humiliated using one of those who is part of their planned act.

All thanks to the Intelligent DG DSS Lawal Daura, who has painstakingly, carry out a tactful investigation, to unravel these clandestine evil motives.

Nigerians have called on the Presidency to speak with them, regarding the health of President Buhari, however, 247ureports.com sources confirmed that Mr. President would not speak on the matter, for the sake of Political Stability.

