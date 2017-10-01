Nigeria At 57: The Question Of Democracy, Leadership And Sustainable Development In Nigeria And A Way Forward

When Nigeria attained independence from Britain in 1960, there was a great air of expectations with respect to the prospects of socio-economic development and the possibility of the flowering of a viable democratic system. However, over five decades after independence, such hopes in achieving minimal development that will guarantee better living conditions for the people have not only been dashed, as democracy remains not only elusive but a mirage. One of the most remarkable features of democratization in Nigeria and much of Africa is that it is totally indifferent to the character of the state. Since the Nigeria state retains the colonial state structure, which is inherently anti-democratic, being the repressive apparatus of an occupying power, it ultimately reproduces a democratic system that promotes authoritarianism and dictatorship.

Apart from the nature of the state, which is antithetical to the growth of democracy, one other factor that precludes the evolution of leadership through democracy is the absence of a visionary and well knitted political class. Nigeria thus democratizes without democrats. The nation is, therefore, reeling from the antics of a political elite which is as allergic to democracy as it is neurotic in the pursuit of power. Democracy in Nigeria has, therefore, became a cliche, a buzzword that is used to alienate, dominate and marginalize Nigerians. Hence, rather than empower, democracy disempowers. And in the name of democracy, de-democratization and authoritarian tendencies are fast emerging in Nigerian.

Nigeria's attempt at democratization or democratic governance has only succeeded in entrenching dictatorship and authoritarianism. In a situation where many state governments deliberately refused to pay their both active and inactive civil servants salaries, pensions and other entitlements at even after the Federal Government has voluntarily given them 'Bailout and Paris Funds' purposely for payment of outstanding salaries and pensions. While some governors display their indeliberate act of wickedness by siphoning and diverting the funds into their private pockets and unimportant projects in their states.

Kogi state is a practical example of this effect and still on more than 12 months salaries.

In a situation where opposing groups are victimized, assaulted, denied political patronage, disempowered and silenced permanently and local government which is supposed to operate independently and be a grassroots government is completely silenced by the state governors, it doesn't give room for development. Indeed Nigeria's years of democracy has produced nothing than a political tin-gods, party despots, constitutional autocrats and libertarian demagogues awash in the arrogance of power. This dismal state of affairs cannot, therefore, provide a fertile ground for the evolution of visionary and transformative leadership that can promote development for people.

It must be noted that democracy has not promoted the conditions necessary for the evolution of purposeful and visionary leadership to accelerate development in Nigeria because of the following discernible factors:

One of the visual factors is, the high premium placed on political power and the intense struggle for power associated with it tends to marginalize the people and their aspirations. As a result, they become alienated from the leadership, making it to feel insecure. In order for the leadership to survive, it relies on force, intimidation, divide, and rule, as such the question of development becomes an insignificant issue on the agenda.

Another factor is, the prevalence of political representation prevents the negotiation of the necessary consensus for meeting the challenges of development.

Despite these factors identified above, democracy provides the best opportunity for Nigerians to revolve the leadership question to galvanize their energies for sustainable development. This opportunity provided by democracy can only be sustained if we identify the goals of development in Nigeria. Development in Nigeria must be therefore aimed at achieving the following objectives or goals.

Firstly, expand the range of economic and social choices available to individuals or Nigerians by freeing them from servitude and dependence not only into other peoples or societies but also to the forces of ignorance and human misery.

Secondly, increasing the availability and widen the distribution of basic life-sustaining goods such as food, shelter, education, health, and protection.

Thirdly, raising the level of living including in addition to higher incomes, the provision of more jobs, better education, the elimination of poverty, to generate greater individual and national esteem.

The failure of leadership in Nigeria towards meeting these goals not only reinforces the demand for visionary and transformative leadership but raises some fundamental concerns on the political economy of development which has been anchored on failed dreams, myths and non-commitment to the pursuance of basic realities that are before Nigerians in their march to progress.

A FORMIDABLE WAY FORWARD.

Firstly, poverty must not only be alleviated, it must be combated and eliminated. Any development that is not human-centered or that makes the people the agency of development cannot empower the people. Poverty has made life so cheap in Nigeria today such that those who have accumulated wealth through dubious means are able to buy and manipulate the conscience of the people to assume positions of leadership, without any commitment towards improving the living conditions of the people.

Secondly, we must promote a programme of leadership training. Since leadership involves the capacity to influence, inspire, rally, direct, encourage, motivate, induce, mobilize and activate others to pursue a common goal or purpose while maintaining commitment, momentum, confidence and courage, we must create opportunities that expose the best out of the people and inspire them to exhibit their leadership skills. We can then develop a gradual and steady process of leadership selection and succession that conforms with our aspirations.

Thirdly, efforts must be made to facilitate or promote balanced development in order to foster the spirit of integration among communities or groups. This requires proportional and effective representation of groups, their interests, and choices to minimize suspicious and mistrust. At each point in time, those who seek for positions of leadership must be tolerant, compassionate, have the love for serving others and possess goals and objectives that reflect the aspirations of Nigerian people. It is through these, that the people's support will be galvanized for national development.

Finally, development involves changes in the economic, social, environmental and cultural dimensions. But more fundamentally, development is now seen as a transformation of the society, a move from the old ways of thinking and old forms of social and economic organization to new ones. The lessons of history show clearly that, successful development ultimately derives from visionary, purposeful and transformative leadership. Most developed societies today, owe their success to having produced dynamic, visionary and transformative leadership. Nigeria cannot afford to wait too long!