Photo Report: Her Excellency, Mrs Bolanle Ambode At Nigerian Cultural Day in Lagos

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (m); guest speaker, Chief (Mrs.) Olateju Philips (2nd right); superintendent, American International School of Lagos, Mr. Gregory Rayl (r); Mrs. Ronke Soyombo representing deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluranti Adebule (2nd left); and Oba Adekunle Adebowale, Agbolu of Agbaje, representing Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (L), during AISL's 2017 Nigerian Cultural Day, celebrating the Yoruba Kingdom of Nigeria, in Lagos, on Friday, 29th Sept., 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (2nd left); superintendent, American International School of Lagos, Mr. Gregory Rayl (2nd right); Mr. William Steuer (L); and committee member, Mrs. Funke Ade-Ojo (r), during AISL's 2017 Nigerian Cultural Day, celebrating the Yoruba Kingdom of Nigeria, in Lagos, on Friday, 29th Sept., 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (m); Mrs. Ronke Soyombo representing deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluranti Adebule (2nd left); actress, Funke Akindele-Bello (L); and committee members, during AISL's 2017 Nigerian Cultural Day, celebrating the Yoruba Kingdom of Nigeria, in Lagos, on Friday, 29th Sept., 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (m); guest speaker, Chief (Mrs.) Olateju Philips (5th right); superintendent, American International School of Lagos, Mr. Gregory Rayl (4th right); Mr. William Steuer (3rd right); Mrs. Ronke Soyombo representing deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluranti Adebule (5th left); Oba Adekunle Adebowale, Agbolu of Agbaje, representing Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (4th left); and committee members, during AISL's 2017 Nigerian Cultural Day, celebrating the Yoruba Kingdom of Nigeria, in Lagos, on Friday, 29th Sept., 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (m); guest speaker, Chief (Mrs.) Olateju Philips (L); and Superintendent, American International School of Lagos, Mr. Gregory Rayl (r), during AISL's 2017 Nigerian Cultural Day, celebrating the Yoruba Kingdom of Nigeria, in Lagos, on Friday, 29thSept., 2017.