Profiling the exploits of A Distinguished Female House of Reps Member

'The wise speak because they have something to say but the fool speak because they have to say something', goes a philosophical saying.

Hon.Rita Orji, representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency of State, Lagos has in a period of two(2) years as a first timer legislator drilled eighteen (18) boreholes, trained several hundreds of youths in fish farming and other skill acquisition programmes. She has distributed empowerment tools, foodstuffs like rice, semo e.t.c. to many residents of her constituency. Her outstanding poverty alleviation programmes run accross the lenght and breath of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency. Ajegunle (Jungle City) is part of her constituency and today she is transforming the infrastructural outlook of Ajegunle. She has made the indigents of her constituency her working partners, providing succour to them. One of the common challenges amongst residents of her constituency is sourcing energy for cooking. She is aware of this and has made several interventions by providing kerosine to many households. Several indegent children are beneficiaries of her benevolence scholarship gestures.

Hon.Rita Orji is regularly in the business of empowering women, youths and the less privileged in her quarterly poverty alleviation programmes which benefits several hundreds. Items like tricycles, motorcycles, driers e.t.c. have been given out to many beneficiaries irrespective of political,religious, ethnic and cultural standing. These and many more have endeared the distinguished honourable member to her constituents and many Nigerian diasporeans because of the popularity of her representation.

Remarkable to numerous physical repositioning of her constituency is the installation of street lights in three streets, facilitation of the rehabilitation of Otto Wharf Road, a major road with lots of commercial activities.

The exploits of Hon.Rita Orji has renewed hope on true representation of Nigerians at the National Assembly. The 48 year old is definetely a toast of her contemporaries. This is a fact that her political friends and foes alike admit. Such admiration from her contituents can only be earned through hard work, honesty and love for her people.

"I can equivocally state that she is the best thing that has happened to our constituency" says Michael Ajani, a resident of Ajegunle. Hon.Rita Orji is indeed the proud face of Ajegunle.