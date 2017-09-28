Separatists BNYL Goes Ahead With Biafra Agitation, Set For Referendum Congress.

The Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL), has stated that they would go ahead with their demands for a Biafran State despite threats and intimidation from the Nigerian government.

BNYL Deputy Leader and Chief Head of Biafra Broadcasting Service internet radio, Ebuta Ogar Takon disclosed in a statement issued today. He stated that the group will further hold grassroots engagements : 'Congress Dilemma on Referendum', expected to take place in Ikom, Cross River State.

Takon said that it was part of the group's grassroot sensitization campaign which he officially flagged it off in Emohua town of Rivers State.

The group, has also announced a new radio station that will broadcast from London.

According to Ebuta Takon, he will officially announce the programs of the newly established London based radio station to the Biafrans.

He said the BBS Radio broadcast will be censored by the media officials in collaboration with the BNYL Leadership and would not be used to incite hatred or threaten but will serve the purpose of it's establishment which is the group's ongoing referendum campaign.

The grassroot engagements event is slated for November 7, 2017.