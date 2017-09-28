CHIEF JOHN NNIA NWODO’S INVERTED UNDERSTANDING OF SELF-DETERMINATION QUEST EMBARKED BY THE BIAFRANS

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the Leadership Team of the Directorate of State (DOS) are appalled by Chief John Nnia Nwodo’s inverted understanding of the quest for the restoration of the nation of Biafra. He exhibited this lack of understanding during an interview at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) office in London. Chief Nwodo was a two-time minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a lawyer who graduated from Nigeria’s premier university (University of Ibadan) where he rose to the level of student union president and was noted for being articulate and eloquent. Furthermore, Chief Nnia Nwodo is the current President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo which is a voluntary Igbo-centric (not Biafra-centric) organization that was founded in 1976 mainly to unwittingly replace the verile, much-respected, and highly result-oriented Igbo Union. Unlike the other two well-organized and strategically focused regional organizations in the molds of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC: http://ooduapeoplescongress.org/) and Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF: https://www.arewaonline-ng.com/about%20us.html), Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not have any known website or internet domain name and neither does it have any physical/capital project that is either completed or ongoing under the presidency of Chief Nnia Nwodo.

On the 27th of September, 2017, Chief Nnia Nwodo made the following assertions while being interviewed by a BBC journalist:

1. That Biafrans should forget the concept of Biafra at this point in time.

2. That a restructured Nigeria is as good as having a sovereign nation of Biafra.

3. That he does not support a sovereign/independent nation of Biafra.

4. That because he was part of the failed attempt to realize Biafra in the late 1960’s, Biafra cannot be realized now.

5. That even if Biafra is realized, it will not be in the long-term interest of Biafrans.

6. That because there is no constitutional provision for Referendum in the fraudulent Nigerian Constitution, Biafra cannot be realized.

7. That going through the Referendum option will take a very long time and, therefore, not worth the effort and time to be spent on it.

8. That even if the United Nations (U.N.) mandates a Referendum, it will be up to Nigeria to accept and domesticate it or to reject it and move on.

9.That when Nigeria eventually accepts and domesticates the U.N. mandate, the Nigerian government will literally break the banks in order to be able to fund the Referendum exercise.

The DOS is saddened that Chief Nnia Nwodo, of all people, made the above assertions because it all sounded hogwash and typical of someone who never had a university education, albeit a lawyer of his repute. Perhaps, the first set of questions that Chief Nnia Nwodo should answer is; The Nigerian Constitution you were referring to, how did it come to be?

As a lawyer, don’t you know the process and steps undertaken in the making of a Constitution? Is the current Nigerian Constitution not a fraudulent document written by Retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar where he brazenly lied that Nigerians agreed to make, enact, and give that Consitution to themselves? Are you not aware that the validity/legality of that Constitution is in dispute and in the Nigerian court since 2007?

The second set of questions for Chief Nnia Nwodo is; Even in your acclaimed Nigerian Constitution and as a lawyer, are you not aware that any restructuring must end up with a Constitutional amendment? Have you read Section-9 of that fraudulent Constitution to understand the conditions that must be fulfilled before Constitutional amendment becomes valid and active? Do you ever think that you can achieve any Constitutional amendment that is not favourable to the real owners of Nigeria – the Hausa-Fulani?

The final question to Chief Nnia Nwodo is; Are you aware that the Eritrea you denigrated during your interview has out-performed Nigeria in all indices? Economically, Eritrea has annual GDP growth rate of 8% since 2011 and is noted as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. As at today, Eritrea has remained a democratic nation, 26 years after independence whereas your own beloved Nigeria couldn’t stay up to 6 years before coups and counter-coups began to occur. For your information, Eritrea has a National Carrier called Eritrean Airlines. You may further want to know that Eritrea is less than 10% of Biafra’s population but has a Human Development Index (HDI) which closely equals that of your beloved Nigeria. Yet, Eritrea does not have oil and gas deposits.

Advertisement

The DOS wants to use this opportunity to advice Biafrans and friends of Biafra to disregard the uninformed and grossly biased comments of Chief Nnia Nwodo which he made in order to please the rulers/owners of Nigeria – Hausa-Fulani so as not to be arrested or molested by their Gestapo organization called Department of State Security (DSS). In his quiet time, we know that Chief Nnia Nwodo will surely regret his misinforming statements but we caution him not to continue down this road of infamy because Biafrans are keeping records. The DOS would not like Chief Nnia Nwodo to continue on the same path as his infamous and compromised predecessors who would rather please the real owners of Nigeria – Hausa-Fulani. The DOS does not want him to behave like the current lame-duck Southeast Governors who will rather throw Biafrans to the wolves as against their Oduduwa and Arewa counterparts that have consistently protected members of OPC and Boko Haram respectively.

The DOS wishes to inform the entire world that the restoration of the nation of Biafra is on course and the Lower Niger Independence Movement (LONIM) is the vehicle to deliver Biafrans to the final destination which is their God-given sovereign nation of Biafra, the erroneous and misguided assertions of Chief Nnia Nwodo notwithstanding. We boldly state that

the restoration of the nation of Biafra is a divine project whose time has come and is, therefore, unstoppable, unquenchable, irreversible, and irrevocable.

Long live IPOB, long live LONIM, and long live the nation of Biafra!!!

Signed Barrister Emma Nmezu Dr. Clifford Chukwuemeka Iroanya Spokesperson for IPOB Spokesperson for IPOB