Education | 26 September 2017 12:09 CET

Unilag Announces New Dates For The 2017/2018 Post Utme Aptitude Test

By salauden tajudeen

The University Management has rescheduled 2017/2018 Post UTME Aptitude Test to hold from Wednesday 4th to Friday 6th October, 2017.

Candidates should generate new examination passes from Thursday 28th September, 2017and come to the test venue with two coloured copies of the examination passes.

GSM phones and other personal belongings are not allowed in the test venues.

Dr. (Mrs.) Taiwo F. Ipaye, FNIM
Registrar & Secretary to Council


