President Zuma Arrives in Luanda for the Inauguration of the President-Elect of the Republic of Angola

PRETORIA, South Africa, September 26, 2017/APO/ -- President Jacob Zuma has today, 25 September 2017, arrived in Luanda in the Republic of Angola for the Inauguration Ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Angola, Mr João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

The Inauguration is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 26 September 2017, in Luanda, Angola.

The National legislative elections were held in Angola on 23 August 2017 with the ruling Popular Liberation Movement of Angola (MPLA) securing the majority of the vote.