Message to President Muhammadu Buhari.

His Excellency,

Gen. Muhammadu Buhari,

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

Mr. President,

The Book of 2 Kings 2:19-21 says " And the men of the city said unto Elisha, Behold, I pray thee, the situation of this city is pleasant, as my Lord seeth, but the water is bad and the ground barren. And he said, Bring me a new cruise, and put salt in it. And they brought it to him. And he went forth unto the spring of the waters, and cast the salt in there, and said, Thus saith the LORD, I have healed these waters; there shall not be from there any more death or barren land(NKJV).

We may pray, fast, shout and accuse one another but until we get to the root or source of our problems, we will be beating about the bush.

I quite remember in ,1968, I was in Ghana, and there was a revival, and a man of God, a Nigerian from Erin Ile in Kwara State, gave a prophecy, that, he saw a football thrown from Ghana to Nigeria, that the glory of Ghana would depart to Nigeria. Many of those there at that time laughed. The reason for the laughter was that, at that time, when we talked about Africa, we talked of Ghana. It was the gold coast of Africa in every aspect. Not quite long, in 1969, Dr. Busia, came out with the Aliens Compliance order and sent all aliens out of Ghana. Most affected then were Nigerians. It wasn't long, when fortune started to smile on Nigeria with the oil boom and Ghanaians started rushing to Nigeria.

I was in Ghana until 1974 when I came back to Nigeria. Nigeria became so rich but Ghana's fortune dwindled. But then came another turning point. In January, 1983, Alhaji Shehu Shagari's government deported the aliens in Nigeria. On 31st December of that year his government toppled by Gen Muhammadu Buhari's military junta. In May, 1985, Gen. Buhari's government also followed Alhaji Shehu Shagari's steps in sending all aliens out of Nigeria. His own government too was toppled by Gen Babangida on the 27th August of the same year, 1985.

The aliens deported by these two governments brought untold trauma and hardship to the aliens. Many of them died on the way as Benin Republic refused to open their borders on the pretext that they were not given any prior information from the Nigerian government. Many lost their properties and money.

The Book of Exodus 22:21 says " Thou shalt neither vex a foreigner, nor oppress him; for ye were sojourners in the land of Egypt". Exodus 23:9 also says " Thou shalt not oppress a foreigner; for ye know the heart of a foreigner, seeing ye were sojourners in the land of Egypt".

Advertisement

The problem the nation is having is from His Excellencies, Alhaji Shehu Shagari and Gen Muhammadu Buhari. Nigeria can never get out of their problem until our president makes a restitution. Let the government write a letter of apology to those nations, if possible vote a substantial amount and let our former president Alhaji Shehu Shagari and our present president Gen Muhammadu Buhari lead a delegation to those countries who were affected by the aliens compliance order. After releasing the amount to such countries, let the president of such countries find ways to compensate such victims with the money released by the Federal Government of Nigeria, else we will continue to suffer as a nation. You will realize that immediately our president came back to power the price of oil dropped, and the situation has become worse for this nation. Mr. President with all humility kindly take this steps.

Secondly, shedding of innocent blood has become very rampant. The government should not keep mute on the havoc being caused by the herdsmen.

We should pray against pestilence in some parts of the country.

Evil doers will soon be exposed.

We should pray against what will happen in Aso Rock that will shake the nation.

We should pray against an event that will happen that may affect 2019 election.

I am very grateful His Excellency, for the bold step you want to take to make restitution on behalf of this nation.

Thanks and God bless you, Amen.

Yours in His Service,

Pastor John O. A. Adedeji.