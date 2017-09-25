I am not promoting IPOB; I support one united Nigeria: Gov. Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said that he is not promoting the activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and that he is not for the division of Nigeria.

But that the Federal Governmet should 'engage in more of dialogue with agitating group instead of guns. The Ekiti state governor on his twitter handle @GovAyoFayose on Sunday also said that President Muhammadu Buhari 'should know that this is not 1984 when the President ruled as a military dictator.