MSSN mourns Lagos Chief Imam's death

The Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria have expressed condolence over the death of the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Alhaji Haruna Akinola.

Akinola, who assumed office in July 20, died on Sunday.

Reacting to the imam's death's announcement, President of the MSSN in Lagos State, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, described him as a worthy leader.

Ashafa urged other Islamic leaders to emulate the deceased, saying that his promotion of unity was outstanding.

He said, "The Muslim students in Lagos State sympathise with the Muslim Community on the loss of our father, His Eminence, Garuba Akinola. We pray that Allah forgives him and grant him Al-janat ul-Firdaus.

"He was indeed an epitome of unity for the Nigerian Muslims and a worthy father for all. He would be remembered for keeping Muslims together in the state and beyond.

"Although, the vacuum he left behind may appear difficult to fill but his legacy while alive would create a source of guidance for the Muslim community. May Allah accept his as one of the righteous."

SIGNED:

Amir (President),

Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria,

Lagos State Area Unit.

