Anxiety Heightens Over Kanu’s Whereabouts

Just as normalcy returns to Umuahia, Abia State capital, a week after the Nigeria Army launched ‘Operation Python Dance,’ fears and anxiety have enveloped the Afaraukwu Community over the sudden disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu and his family, shortly after the army invasion of the community.

The anxiety of members of the Afaraukwu Autonomous Community where Nnamdi Kanu’s father is the paramount ruler, Eze Isreal Kanu, the leadership of IPOB and indeed, the Traditional Rulers’ Council of Ibeku Ancient Kingdom stems from the fact that the royal family has neither been seen nor heard anything about their whereabouts.

But, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, declared during a programme on national television, last week that enquiries about Kanu’s whereabouts should be directed at those who signed his bail in April.

“I am surprised someone would ask this question, (Kanu’s whereabouts). Look, some people went to court and obtained his freedom, they signed his bail. I believe that a high profile group including a Senator of the Federal Republic signed in a court of law and obtained his freedom.

“So, if you are looking for him, why don’t you ask the people who bailed him? Nobody has informed me that Mr Kanu is in the hands of any institution of government. But, if I were looking for him, I would ask the guy who bailed him because that was the deal he had with the court of the land,” said Garba.

When the Afaraukwu community was visited Friday, a detachment from the Nigeria Police Mobile Force was seen stationed at the junction-Afaraukwu Road entry and exit point leading to Kanu’s family residence.

The mission of the mobile Police detachment may not be unconnected with the pronouncement by the Nigeria army seeking the arrest of Kanu but Police Authorities in Umuahia said that the Mobile Policemen where stationed at the point and other strategic positions to maintain peace and order within the State.

Reacting on the disappearance of his client, Ifeanyi Ejiofor legal counsel to Nnamdi Kanu said, days after the invasion of his client’s home, neither his client nor his household members have been seen, accusing the Nigerian Army of declaring war on Kanu and “innocent, unarmed and defenceless” supporters of IPOB.

“The Military has declared war on the innocent, unarmed and defenceless civilians. Sporadic shooting is going on in the premises of Nnamdi Kanu now.

“The situation is serious. My client’s whereabouts has remained unknown. His entire house has been shattered with bullets and missiles.

“The soldiers had just forcefully gained entrance into his house after shooting for about 40 minutes. His entrance gate was broken and forced open. Their mission is still unknown as every person seen in his house has surrendered, including his aged parents.

Mr. Ejiofor has repeatedly accused the Nigerian army of plotting to forcefully take down his client, alleging that several members of the IPOB have already been killed by the soldiers.

The traditional prime minister of Afafraukwu Autonomous Community, Chief Chinaecherem Odoemelem expressed worry over the sudden disappearance of their traditional ruler.

“Our worry is if our traditional ruler and family are still alive as the community is at present disturbed and cannot say whether if the monarch and family are within the confinement of the Nigeria Army.”

Arising from its emergency in Umuahia traditional rulers under the auspices of Ibeku Traditional Rulers Council, the monarchs who met yesterday at the palace of their Chairman and the traditional ruler of Emede Ibeku autonomous community, Eze Henry Ezekwem, described the invasion of Kanu’s father’s house as a ‘’desecration of his throne.’’

The royal monarchs then asked the Nigeria Army to produce Kanu’s father whose whereabouts has remained unknown since after the attack.

Ezekwe, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues said that so many people including Eze Kanu’s female cook were killed by the soldiers during the attack.

“The army should release our colleague Eze Israel Kanu because we have not seen him since his palace was invaded by soldiers. If they have killed him they should please release his corpse to us so we can give him a befitting burial.

“The army has desecrated the palace and destroyed the “offo’’ which is the symbol of authority of the community. They have to appease the gods.’’

The monarchs further expressed shock that whereas the military was yet to confront the killer herdsmen ravaging different communities in the South East, the army was rash to invade Kanu’s home for merely agitating for self-determination.

The royal fathers, who insisted that dialogue and not the use of brute force will resolve the growing agitation for Biafra, urged the Federal Government to be cautious over the handling of the matter to avoid plunging Nigeria into avoidable turmoil.

They called on the United Nations and the international community to wade into the crisis before it escalates, saying that their subjects now live in fear.

“Every day war planes hover the air and the army parades the streets as if we are under military occupation. The UN should please save us.’’

They, however, commended the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki over his condemnation of the action of the military, and behind- the –scene efforts towards resolving the face-off.

The royal fathers also used the forum to disown a group known as Umuahia Youth Movement, which had urged Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to dethrone Kanu’s father over his son’s refusal to give up the Biafra project.

They dismissed the youth group as amorphous and commended the Governor for ignoring them.

Ibeku Youth Assembly had earlier warned the Governor against dethroning Kanu’s father, saying that the octogenarian committed no crime that warrants dethronement.

The monarchs contended that Kanu’s father should not be held responsible for the actions of his son who is old enough to pursue his goals in life-based on his convictions.

IPOB has accused the Nigerian government and military of withholding details on the whereabouts of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group said it was convinced that Kanu may have been killed, lamenting that he has not been seen or heard, days after troops stormed his residence.

However, the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force has stated that the leader of IPOB, Kanu, is not in its custody.

The force PRO, Jimoh Moshood, stated that members of the pro-Biafra group should be the ones to answer for the whereabouts of their leader.

However, a number of political analysts who said Kanu must have decided to go into hiding to save his life expressed disappointment over his action, saying, he has betrayed the trust ensued to him by his followers.

A senior lecturer from one of the leading tertiary institutions in Lagos who does not want his name in print told Sunday INDEPENDENT that no credible commander exposes his troop to danger and disappears, an act, he said Kanu may have demonstrated if he actually went into hiding as being alleged by some people.

“I’m stunned that Kanu could go into hiding at this hour. Real men don’t act that way! If valour is a function of vulgarism and threats as he dishes them out so freely, possibly, everybody will wear a crown, because no one lacks a good measure of them! No credible commander exposes his troop to danger and disappears. Whoever leader does that is fake. One had expected Kanu’s politician supporters from the South-West to visit Abia now and carry placards on his behalf, having repeatedly goaded him with flowery remarks and paid him courtesy visits. I never admired South-East governors for keeping mum on Kanu’s activities all this while, but they have acted laudably this time round by jointly proscribing IPOB. Though they procrastinated as if awaiting a step from the FG to determine their action, yet the step they took shows courage. History will judge them, right. The people condemning them certainly aren’t living in Abia or any part of the East. Ask those living there and you will likely hear sorry tales of trepidation, tension and uncertainty. The governors’ action will save the day for the innocent people of the region. Kanu messed up his cause with tactlessness and disrespect for others; threatening and abusing everybody, tribe, the president and the country, which he calls a zoo. That can’t be a serious person operating with a target of self-determination! There are too many inconsistencies in his method, some of which give him up as an enemy of

The people condemning them certainly aren’t living in Abia or any part of the East. Ask those living there and you will likely hear sorry tales of trepidation, tension and uncertainty. The governors’ action will save the day for the innocent people of the region. Kanu messed up his cause with tactlessness and disrespect for others; threatening and abusing everybody, tribe, the president and the country, which he calls a zoo. That can’t be a serious person operating with a target of self-determination! There are too many inconsistencies in his method, some of which give him up as an enemy of the state.

What distinguishes a freedom fighter from a terrorist is a thin line of approach situated within the context of ideology. And it is very easy to switch over from the admissible to the reprehensible as his case is at present. Any road to self-determination by a tribe takes respect, persuasion and cooperation of other tribes to walk. Not even the North, with their super population as given by census, can secede from Nigeria without the cooperation of at least one major tribe from the south. It is a long walk, and a country like Nigeria which has fought a civil war may never have ears for separation. We are daily assailed with the routinely-chorused word, ‘marginalisation’, as if it just acquired a new meaning, whereas all the regions in Nigeria share a common feature of pervasive poverty. Therefore, confronting Nigeria with accusations of marginalisation and neglect of some areas is jumping the gun. People should first ask their governors what happened to the state resources kept under their watch. Nnamdi Kanu may mean the whole world to his followers, but to objective minds willing to analyse situations as they present themselves, he can’t be trusted. Fayose and FFK who want to be seen as detribalized from Kanu’s case have merely exposed their tribal instinct. A good disposition has no tribe. Kanu’s disposition is not a good one.”

