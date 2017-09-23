BBC NEWS PIDGIN GAINS EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH BILL GATES

BBC Pidgin gained exclusive access to Bill Gates where he responded to questions from three key figures in Nigeria.

Hadiza Bala Usman of the Bring Back Our Girls Campaign asked Bill Gates what he was doing to help Internally Displaced Persons in the North East region of Nigeria with access to proper medical care as well as efforts aimed at combating maternal mortality and child mortality.

Tonte Ibraye of the White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood wanted to know how the Bill Gates Foundation will encourage the government to carry people from the grassroots.

Papa Omotayo of the Child Life Line organisation asked how the Bill Gates Foundation can help with sustainable programs to ensure that over 10 million children who are out of school can be brought back to school.

Bill Gates responded to each of these questions stating what his Foundation is doing in Nigeria in collaboration with government and other charitable organisations, including Dangote Foundation. He said among other things, that “Nigeria is super important,” that “the health situation in the North is a big challenge.”

