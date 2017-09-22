LETTER TO PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

His Excellency,

President Vladimir Putin,

President of the Republic of Russia,

Moscow - Russia.

Dear Mr President,

Grace to you and peace from God Our Father and from the Lord Jesus Christ.

I have to appreciate your effort towards world peace. I been studied the life of those who have been in office before you, and I have come to rank you as a man of peace and understanding.

Mr President, there are some burning issues which are presently disturbing the peace of the world. Apart from the conflict in Syria, the present burning issue is the constant missile test from North Korea. I have come to realize that at times sanctions and wars do not resolve issues.

I will therefore appreciate if you can use your good office and join other progressive nations to stop this malady. Let Russia, US, China, North Korea, South Korea, Japan, Germany, France, UK, and other progressive nations sit to find a final solution. Let President Kim Jong-un realize the danger of what he is doing. Let all sanctions on North Korea be relaxed, as continued sanctions on that land will continue to aggravate issues. As you are very much aware, the world needs food, shelter, good health and godly life and not war that will exterminate the lives of people. The world has become one people, one tribe, one race, one language, through various sports and religious activities.

I really count on your cooperation sir.

Thanks and God bless you.

Yours in His Service,

Pastor John O. A. Adedeji

Lagos, Nigeria.