Five Hundred Million Naira Food Processing Factory Commissioned in Jigawa

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state, yesterday inaugurated a 35, 000 capacity private food processing company worth N500 million owned by indigenous investor, was commissioned in Dutse.

Commissioning the factory established by Jifatu group of companies, Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar re-affirmed his administration’s commitment to create enabling environment for investors to invest in the state.

Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar explained that the presence of this industry is a testimony that the diversification policy is on cause and yielding very good result, adding that his administration commitment of encouraging investors to put their resources in the state with a view to creating employment and boost the economy is successful.

Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar explained that the revenues from the oil sector are shirking gradually, hence the need to develop alternative sources of revenue for sustainability.

According to him “apart from the existing we supported in establishing through our good policies such as Three Brothers Rice mill, Danmodi Rice processing Mill and Dutse granite company, some are underway to be establish by national and international investors”.

The governor maintained that “with those mentioned and this to be commissioned, the state will maximize its agricultural potentials and farmers will have a readily available market”.

Alhaji Abubakar stated further that “Reports available on our possession indicated that Jigawa state is the third producer of rice in 2016. We hope that it will also be on the lead this year”.

In his part the Chairman Jifatu Group of Companies Alhaji Sabitu Yahaya said he spent the sum of N500 million and will process wheat, maize, flour, cassava, millet and guinea corn.

According to him the 35, 000 capacity food processing company will provide 150 direct jobs with capacity to process thirty five thousand tons per day.

The Chairman commended Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar for creating and enabling environment for invests.