Elections | 21 September 2017 21:52 CET

Ahead of Anambra guber poll, NBA chieftain says Obiano has an edge

By Agunwa Anastacia

Aguata, Sept. 21, 2017 -- The Aguata Branch Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Mr Clifford Okoye says Willie Obiano has an edge over other contestants in the forthcoming Anambra state gubernatorial race.

He said he reached the conclusion with regard to numerous achievements of Obiano within the space of three and a half years in the saddle.

Mr Okoye said this while analysing which of the political parties that stood better chances in Nov. 18 Governorship Election in the state.

The chairman stressed that Anambra State was no longer ready for `god fatherism’.

He noted that this had done so much harm to the state in the past.

Okoye said he was optimistic that the upcoming election had already been won by Obiano because of his developmental track records.

``Gov. Willie Obiano can still go to the streets with his shoulder high because he pays salaries and allowances.

``He also settles arrears of pensions and gratuities as the present ones and had broken even and recorded budget surpluses, courtesy of high profile Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and agricultural boost in the midst of present economic recession in the country,” he emphasised.


