NGO makes case for girl child education 

The convener of a non-governmental organisation, Ladies Circle International (LCI), Ayo Bello has advocated for the girl child rights and said no to any form of violence against the girl child.

She said her decision for girl's right advocacy was born out of passion to put an end to stigmatization and abuse of the Girl Child.

Miss Bello is known for her advocacy spirit and plethora of successful campaigns which made her the face of the media in recent times.

The 23 year old entrepreneur cum advocator has made wave in Nigeria and beyond as she has directly and indirectly impacted over 100,000 persons through her sensitization workshops across Lagos and Osun, conferences, her views on issues at various TV shows and numerous platforms.

Being a graduate of Sociology and Anthropology from renowned Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun state she is also a fellow of the Young African Leaders Initiative- YALI a leadership program by former president, Barack Obama.

Known for her passionate advocacy for girl child, she initiated the annual debate, quiz and spelling bee competition in honor of International Day of The Girl Child in year 2015. She also extends her to children with special needs.

She was one of the Influencers of total No to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) campaign in year 2016 and contributed to the decision taken by more than 250 circumcisers and their grand patron High chief Abiola Ogundokun, Olubadan of Ibadan, Oluwo of Iwo, Alaafin of Oyo, representatives of wives of Osun and Oyo State governors in Mapo hall, Ibadan to official put an end to FGM in Nigeria.

That decision drastically reduced the prevalence of FGM in Osun state from 77%(NDHS 2013) to 42%.

Miss Bello who represented Nigeria in numerous International events also won numerous awards which include "Most Influential Female" category of the Heritage awards in her university days, she was nominated for the National NIGMA awards in year 2016 for the category "Unsung Hero".

She disclosed that her NGO, LCI is exploring the public and private dichotomy as both class of schools will be engaged whereby 20 schools will be represented by 100 student across Ife Central LGA.

She however look forward to hearing the girl child's view on FGM, Gender based violence and Girl child education in Nigeria in order to get a better Nigeria saying "when we invest in girls, everyone wins".