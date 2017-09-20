Somali Prime Minister Heads To New York To Attend UN General Assembly

Prime Minister of the Somali Federal Government, H.E. Hassan Ali Kheyre on Monday flew to New York, United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly where world leaders will gather and focus on global issues according to reports.

Mr. Kheyre is expected to deliver a speech at the 72nd-session of the United Nations General Assembly, and he will also have other meetings with world leaders during his stay at the UN headquarters in the United States of America.

Some government officials are accompanying the Prime Minister’s trip to New York according to Somali Governments officails.