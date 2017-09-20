Delta Government Congratulates Team Over Victory

The Delta State Government has congratulated members of Team Delta who won the 3rd National Youth Games that came to an end at the weekend at the University of llorin in Kwara State.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in Asaba, recently described the victory of the team as further manifestation of the determination of Deltans to make the state proud in all spheres of human endeavors.

The statement noted that what makes “this victory more spectacular and very special is the fact that the overall winner's trophy is won for keeps as Delta State has won all three editions of the youth games”.

He praised the doggedness of the athletes who held their heads In true Delta spirit especially when Ondo State athletes made huge attempts on cutting their lead in the medals table.

Mr Ukah noted with joy that at the end of the competition, the state came out tops with 21 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals, to leave the 2nd position to Akwa Ibom State with 16 gold, 15 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Ondo State finished with 12 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze medals to clinch the 3rd position.

The statement also congratulated the Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa, his management team and other officials who contributed in no small way to make the state proud again at the end of the 3rd edition of the fiesta.