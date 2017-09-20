DENOUNCING BUHARI’S HYPOCRITICAL SPEECH AT THE 72nd SESSION OF UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN NEW YORK

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the Leadership Team of the Directorate of State (DOS)

hereby denounces the hypocritical speech by Retired Major General Muhammadu Buhari which he

made on September 19, 2017, at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in

New York, USA. Muhammadu Buhari who parades himself as the president of Nigeria despite

committing treason on December 31, 1983, hypocritically stated that “we are now confronted by the

desperate human rights and humanitarian situation in Yemen and most tragically in the Rakhine State of

Myanmar.

The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda

in 1994.” This hypocrisy-personified serial coupist and terminator of democracy further stated that “The

international community cannot remain silent and not condemn the horrendous suffering caused by

what, from all indications is a state-backed program of brutal depopulation of the Rohingya inhabited

areas in Myanmar on the basis of ethnicity and religion.

We fully endorse the call by the Secretary-General on the Government of Myanmar to order a halt to the

ongoing ethnic cleansing and ensure the safe return of the displaced Rohingya to their homes in safety

and dignity.”

The DOS and all men and women of good conscience could not believe that such words could come out

of a congenital genocidist like Muhammadu Buhari!! So, Buhari will go to the UNGA to make a case for

Indigenous People in other countries who are facing extermination whereas he just completed the

genocidal killing of Biafrans in Biafraland before coming to the event. How can Buhari pontificate on

the sanctity of human lives while he was involved in the mass-murder of over two million Biafrans at

Owerri in 1968? Is this not the same Buhari who, after being sworn-in as Nigeria’s president on the 29th

of May 2015, resumed genocidal actions in Biafraland on July 17th, 2015 and without any let-up till

date thereby leading to the untimely deaths of thousands of Biafrans within two years even when he

spent greater part of those two years in a hospital in the United Kingdom?

Buhari’s speech at the UNGA is the height of hypocrisy because he has, on several occasions, violently

suppressed Indigenous People of Biafra who were expressing their UN-approved rights to selfdetermination.

The DOS and entire Biafrans are appalled that Buhari with a history of blood-letting,

which dates back to July 29th, 1966 when he participated in the assassination of Major General J. T. U.

Aguiyi-Ironsi, will be preaching against violence on Indigenous People.

We call on the Secretary-General of the U.N. to ignore that hypocritical speech by Muhammadu Buhari

because he never meant any of the words he said. Buhari thrives on spilling the blood of Biafrans and

can never be an advocate of peaceful or non-violent approach to issues. On the other hand, the

Secretary-General and other officials of the U.N. should initiate plans and processes to carry out a

Referendum on Biafra’s exit from Nigeria since Buhari cannot govern Nigeria without spilling Biafran

blood.

We say enough of the bloodshed and Biafrans are ready to leave Nigeria and settle down to develop their

God-given nation of Biafra. Fortunately, IPOB is now part of the Lower Niger Independence Movement

(LONIM) and we expect the U.N. to partner with LONIM to plan and execute the Referendum on

Biafra. Irrespective of the hypocritical speech of Muhammadu Buhari, we are bold to state that the

restoration of the nation of Biafra is a divine project whose time has come and is, therefore, unstoppable,

unquenchable, irreversible, and irrevocable.

Long live IPOB, long live LONIM!

Long live the nation of Biafra!!!

Signed

Barrister Emma Nmezu

Dr. Clifford Chukwuemeka Iroanya

Spokespersons for IPOB