Strike suspension: Students warn FG to fulfil agreement 

The Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has commended the Academic Staff Union of Universities for agreeing to suspend its industrial action.

The students-body warned the Federal Government not to renege on the agreement that resulted to the 'conditional' suspension of strike.

The President of the MSSN in Lagos State, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, in statement on Monday, said the understanding showed by ASUU proved that the lecturers were genuinely interested in the development of education in the country.

He subsequently told the FG that it would be saddening to see universities shut down in few months again.

He said, "The plight of ASUU is clearly understood. They deserved to be commended for agreeing to suspend the strike, though on condition. This goes a long way to show that the ASUU mean well for the Nigerian education sector.

The government should at this stage not sabotage the considerations of the ASUU or make the body regret granting such an opportunity.

"The government should justify the sacrifice of ASUU for taking this good decision in the interest of Nigerian students by fulfilling its part of the agreement. We understand what it takes to make this enormous sacrifice at this point in time.

"Obviously, if the Federal government should fail to fulfill its part of the agreement, it will amount to lack of trust and a more regrettable strike."

Ashafa urged the FG not to enter agreement that it cannot fulfil to forestall any other strike in the future.

"Any attempt to renege on this agreement or make it appear like a deceit will result to closing of universities and that comes with several consequences among which is the colossal loss in the lives of innocent students that will have to travel long distances," he added.

ISSUED: 11.00pm/Monday, September 18, 2017