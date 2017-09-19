The 1st Vice President of Osun State Muslim Community, OSMC, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi, has posited that for Nigeria to become a better nation, the Federal government must be ready to undertake a drastic surgical operation in both the judiciary and legislative arms.

Alhaji Olawuyi said this at a press conference heralding the 1439 Hijrah celebration at the Muslim community's' secretariat, Osogbo.

According to him, "If workers are not collecting their salaries at the right time and we see people spending lavishly, then, government needs to sit tight, arrest the arrestable and kill those who needs to be killed.

"There must be political will to clean the judiciary and the legislative. There is need for drastic surgical operation in both the judiciary and the legislative, Government must be ready to step on toes.

"If those that claimed to be making laws are buying cars worth more than N200 million, if we can go to court and have our cases delayed, if unfit people are continuously being put in official and unofficial positions then government needs to do something very drastic to change the situation of Nigeria." He stressed.

Olawuyi however called on Nigerians to emulate tolerance as preached and exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Commending President Muhammadu Buhari on the initiatives of NPower volunteers programme, Olawuyi also urged the Federal Government to look for better ways of reducing unemployment.

"The president is trying but something drastic need to be done. The NPower is good, but it is mere dashing out money to the people because government has not sit down to discuss what actually need to be done.

"Government should look for other means of creating employment, Agriculture alone can employ more than 50% of Nigerians."

The Vice President also disclosed that prominent scholars have been scheduled to discuss on "Islamic Ruling on Kidnapping and Ritual Killings", on Thursday, while the grand finale would hold at Osogbo City Stadium on Sunday.