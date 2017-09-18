Ekiti 2018: Dep. Gov. urges guber aspirants to join hands to ensurePDP victory

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola has urged governorship aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State to focus their minds on how to ensure victory for the party in the 2018 governorship election rather than being bothered by his adoption as the preferred aspirant by the party stakeholders.

According Press Officer to the Deputy Governor, Mr Oyetunde Oyebode, Prof Olusola said; “Since my adoption is still subject to the conduct of primary election in accordance with the constitution of the PDP, there should be no cause for alarm.”

The deputy governor, who declared that all members of the PDP in the State have right to aspire to be the party’s flag-bearer, added that “his adoption has not excluded anyone.”

He called on members of the party, especially the aspirants to desist from utterances that could paint the PDP in bad light, saying, “We should not turn quest for the PDP governorship ticket to an avenue for maligning one another because we remain one family.”

“We should love one another and there should be no reason to fight ourselves. My adoption notwithstanding, others still have right to aspire and the good thing is that no one has been excluded from participating in the primary.

“Even from the word preferred, it means others are not excluded and imposition does not arise at all,” the deputy governor said. Prof Olusola described his adoption as divine, pointing out that; “My emergence as deputy governor was the work of God just as my adoption by our party’s stakeholders and I will continue to keep my faith in

God and our leader, Governor Ayodele Fayose.”

He thanked Governor Fayose for the confidence reposed in him, promising to continue from where he will stop on October 16, 2018.