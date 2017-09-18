POSITION OF ANAMBRA STATE GOVT ON SITUATION IN THE SOUTH EAST

Sequel to the decision of the South East Governors forum which met on the 15th of September , 2017, at Enugu, where amongst other decisions, was the proscription of the activities of Indigenous People of Biafra POB, the Government of Anambra State wishes to state as follows:

1)Government aligns itself with the clarion call from the South East Governors advising all persons with grievances and anxiety to transmit their position through prescribed channels of elected representatives to the Forum.

2)Government is also firmly in support of the restructuring agenda as announced by the Governors Forum and encourages Ndi Anambra to articulate their thoughts to follow through on this issue.

3).The safety of Ndi Anambra and all residents in Anambra, the security of their lives, properties and environment are cardinal priorities of the Willie Obiano Administration which has ensured that everyone goes about freely within our environment without let or hindrance.

4) Government is determined to sustain this culture and our improved way of living and is therefore appreciative of the peaceful conduct and collaboration by all persons and agencies which has led to the acknowledgement of Anambra being the safest State in Nigeria

5) In this regard, Government reasserts to Ndi Anambra and all residents that there is no refuge or room for mischief makers and anyone who wishes to distort the prevailing peace; and that the Security agencies have assured that there will be no infiltration by such persons or groups

6) Maximum security cover is provided for places of worship of all faiths, for housing settlements of non -indigenes, motor parks and all other public places to guarantee the peace and safety of all.

7) His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano directs the sustenance of our historic tradition to be our brothers keepers, to provide for the visitors and non-indigenes in Anambra State and that this is another time to reemphasis it in words and action.

8) Finally, Ndi Anambra are requested to continue in their solidarity for the efforts of Government and enjoined to be vigilant while getting ready to exercise their civic rights on November 18th during the Anambra gubernatorial election.

SIGNED

OGBUEFI TONY NNACHETTA.

HON. COMMISSIONER FOR INFORMATION AND STRATEGY

ANAMBRA STATE