Sergent Rogers to Nnamdi kanu: You are a joker that should be dealt with.

This is certainly not the best of times for the self acclaimed Supreme Leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as the Nigerian Army has launched a manhunt for him barely 24 hours after the group was declared a terror group and banned.

The group, which has been agitating for the realization of the Biafra Republic, was also proscribed and banned by the five state governments in the South-East region.

The decision was reached following an emergency meeting held with the five governors with the Nigeria army’s GOC 82 Division Enugu, Major-General Abubakar Adamu on Friday.

While proscribing the activities of the IPOB, governors appealed on President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the military personnel deployed to the region to initiate the Operation Python Dance exercise.

Kanu who has not been seen in public since his country home was invaded by military officers last week, is said to have gone underground and has been reaching out to members of the international community to compel the Federal Government to put a stop to the killing of unarmed members of the group.

Meanwhile, former member of the dreaded Strike Force and Presidential Body Guard under the Gen. Sani Abacha, Sergent Barnabas Jabila popularly known as Sergent Rogers, has called Nnamdi Kanu a joker who should be dealt with seriously.

Jabila was overheard discussing with his friends in a church in Abuja that the IPOB leader should be ashamed of himself as he is running away in the face of the battle he has been looking for.

“He is a joker and should be ashamed of himself. He has caused the deaths of some of his followers and now he is leaving them behind. He exposed them to be killed and now he is in hiding and cannot even bury his comrades, that is very shameful,” Jabila was heard saying.

“Kanu cannot come and cause confusion in Nigeria. We are going to find him and deal with him seriously. We know everywhere in the South-East and will apprehend him very soon and then teach him a lesson so as to prevent such occurrence in this country,” he said.