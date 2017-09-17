AGITATION OF HYPOCRISIES AND INCONSISTENCIES

When the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB), Mr. Namdi Kanu claimed in 2015 that God had instructed him to lead Igbo people out of Nigeria, people became interested in that narrative . The fact that this statement was made when he was in prison evoked not a few sympathy across the country. Coming from Christendom where the story of how Moses was instructed by God to liberate the children of Israel from the land of Egypt compelled many to follow the whole episode from prison till now.

Arguments and counter-arguments ensued among exponents and opponents of this struggle. While many were quick to state that when God instructed Moses on that mission the purpose was quite clear, others were of the opinion that both Moses and his people were of the same religion. Still many believed him with no rationalization. Now, Kanu claims he is a Jew while the people he has purportedly claimed divine mandate for their liberation are Christians. It is instructive to note that, the Jews and Christians though from the same ancestry have diametrically different views on religious duty and Divinity. Many were also of the opinion that if God had any reason to liberate his people, he would have spoken to a fellow Christian like them.

‘’This, of course should pose no problem after all, God is omniscient’ was the opinion of others. But what exactly is the reason for this supposed ‘divine intervention.’ Now when IPOB’s leader gave his reasons they were so puerile and only evoked more questions than answers. Imagine this, he said his people do not speak the same language like other Nigerians but he wanted to annex the South-South region which has over 100 languages to his proposed map of Biafra. Secondly, he said if Ibo people continue to live in Nigeria, the entire tribe would be wiped out. Now these same people are accommodated everywhere in Nigeria without being exterminated, would they be extirpated in their own land? In fact it is often said in Nigeria, that if you go to any place and find no Ibo man there, then know that the place is not habitable. Another reason Kanu advanced, was that Ibos do not share the same religious and cultural beliefs with the rest of Nigerians whereas he also does not belong to the same religion with them. Again he failed to realize that there are other Nigerians who live with such diversity yet heavens have not fallen. Again, he reiterated the fact that Ibos are 100 percent Christians and that their women would be beheaded since they do not wear hijab as Muslims. Now even in the core Muslim dominated part of the North, there are still minority populations of Christian women who do not use hijab. His knowledge about ethnography of the country is very shallow. To him, Nigeria only consists of two tribes, the Muslim Hausa North and the Christian Ibo East. He also complained about dietary differences and other sundry peculiarities. Are these enough reasons for God’s intervention? These were his original reasons for the agitation; other reasons such as marginalization, neglect and deprivation were not among the major reasons he advanced for the agitation.

While addressing the world Igbo conference in California, USA, on 5th September, 2015 Kanu reportedly appealed for donation to enable him procure ammunition and guns to fight Nigerian government. Earlier on, he had asserted that by the time he is through with Nigeria, Somalia would look like Paradise compared to Nigeria which he preferred to call a zoo. This is the same person now preaching referendum. This again is not his idea. He has also set up a secret security guard yet he claims he is none violent.

Those beating drums for this hysterical macabre dance should pause and have a rethink before it turns to massacre now that python has been invited for a dance. The agitation that wallows in bathos and extreme sensationalism which has coaxed many to identify with it will collapse any day the people become reasonable. Now the federal government of Nigeria has declared it a terrorist group and their activities proscribed in the entire South East. No doubt, Kanu only took advantage of a malleable, gullible and docile people to ply his trade of illegality and insincerity. He is inconsistent, maudlin and irascible. Obfuscating and confusing his quixotic hierophants with nebulous and factious promises that even he himself knows is not realistic.

A man like Kanu who gushes out vulgarity, abuses and insults lacks the finesse and oratory needed for mobilization of others beyond the demesne of South-East

Now there are arguments in many quarters whether or not IPOB should be tagged a terrorist group. In my estimation, Kanu represents the worst specimen of Igbo manhood and civility considering his indiscretion and penchant to disparage constituted authority. Several threats and intimidation are regular features of this struggle. For instance, he has ordered his members to burn down the country, maybe we should have waited until they carry out their threats before they are outlawed.