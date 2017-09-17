IPOB Proscription: Igbo Group Backs Southeast Governors

By Southeast Youths And Elders Forum

The decision by the Southeast Governors Forum led by Governor Dave

Umahi of Ebonyi State to ban the illegal activities of the Indigenous

People of Biafra (IPOB) in the Southeast region is a welcome

development.

Recall that in our last public statement in May this year, we warned

Mr. Nnamdi Kanu to respect constituted authority in Nigeria and stop

flaunting his bail conditions, but in his characteristic zeal, he

ignored our warning and went ahead with his illegal activities.

However, report reaching us indicates that Nnamdi Kanu had sent his

family members abroad for safety before mobilising the ignorant youths

in Igboland to die for a selfish cause disguised as Igbo cause.

Therefore, we commend the entire Southeast Governors Forum for not

sitting on the fence when this issue of IPOB started from the early

stage to this ugly stage.

We urge them to continue to shine the light for the entire Southeast

region to follow as our youth wing have resolved to defend them from

misguided youths who heap insults on them in the media.

The Igbo cause would be championed in a civilised manner better than

the unreasonable approach adopted by Mr. Kanu.

Signed:

Mazi Ikechukwu K. Edwin,

Director of Media and Publicity,

Southeast Youths and Elders Forum

Contact us via southeastyouthsandeldersforum@gmail.com