BORNO SEMA TAKES DELIVERY OF RELIEF ITEMS TO VICTIMS OF 32 COMMUNITIES SACKED BY BOKO HARAM

Borno State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, has on Wednesday took delivery of assorted food and relief items to thousands of Internally Displaced Persons from 32 which were sacked by Boko Haram .

Engineer Ahmed Satomi who is the Chairman SEMA in an interview with our Correspondent regretted the renewed attacks on communities .

He said SEMA , Security agencies and other humanitarian partners are on top of the situation in addressing the immediate needs of the displaced people.

His words: "Right now, i have mobilized my officials with trucks of relief items to be conveyed to Tungushe Temporary Camp for immediate distribution to victims.

"I will personally lead the rescue team to Tungushe IDPs Camp, we are taking delivery of relief items which comprised assorted bags of rice, masavita flour, sphaghetti, soaps and detergents, mosquitoe nets, condiments and seasoning.

"I want to appeal to all and sundry not to panic, but to continue to Pray to Allah (God) to restore peace to our land". Satomi said.

He also commended fearless efforts of the people in the affected communities for repelling the attacks, without which the destruction by the insurgents would have been worse than now.

Although, the SEMA Chairman did not disclose the number of casualty (s) in the attacks, residents of the affected areas said no fewer than a dozen people including women and children were killed.

The residents further said that the terrorists were armed with AK47 rifles, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and dangerous knives and cutlasses as they embarked on their evil mission.