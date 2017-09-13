Delta LGA POLLS: APC Chairmanship Candidate Makes Unrealistic Promises

Ahead of the local government elections in Delta State, an aspirant under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Sapele local government area, Stanley Eshanomi, said if elected as chairman of the council, he would attract polytechnic, college of education and technical college to the area.

The APC chairmanship hopeful made the vow when he and his team visited the secretariat of the Indigenous Correspondents’ Chapel (ICC), of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council recently in Asaba.

He revealed that the ancient town lacks tertiary institutions, assuring that his administration would bring he long awaited dream to pass.

Hear him: “Sapele does not have any higher institution, polytectnic, College of education and Technical College.among others. Those will be some of my major area of focus. Education programme where our youths will be employed in so many areas”.

Meanwhile, the chairmanship expectant prasied the governor of the state, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa, to high heavens, “I must say like what I said earlier, I don’t love hate speeches. Okowa is a good manager because the country is in recession in the past two years and what I will advice His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is that he should add more to the management to manage the affair of Delta State”.

Contradicting himself the chairmanship aspirant said, “On Okowa’s administration, I believe that the Peoples Democratic Party has the structure of the party and the party’s programmes, Delta State need result not excuse”.