Biafra: South East Governors Condemn Invasion Of IPOB Leaders Home

THE South East Governors in the early hours of Monday condemned the alleged attack or invasion of the home of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by some persons suspected to be Soldiers and Policemen.

Speaking on phone with Vanguard, the Director of Information, South East Governor’s Forum Secretariat, Mr. Mike Udah who described the development as worrisome expressed the determination of the South East Governors towards the sustainability of peace, political stability and economic prosperity within the Region. Udah stated that the Governor of the zone had held meetings with the IPOB leader among other Igbo stakeholders to ensure that the agitation by Biafra does not escalate.

According to him, the recent invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home by security operatives doesn’t speak well of the unity of the Nation.

He pointed out that efforts were being made by the South East Governors to meet over the development and find ways to nip it at the board. He said: “The South East Governors had held meetings in order that the agitations by Pro-Biafra groups do not escalate. The recent invasion of the home of Nnamdi Kanu does not speak well of the unity of the Nation. It is indeed worrisome. Meanwhile, efforts are being made by the Governors to meet and nip such development at the board”.

-Vanguard-