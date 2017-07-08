Osun West: Voting ends in Polling Units

As people wait for announcement of winner

By Nofisat Marindoti, Osogbo

Voting has ended in some polling units in the on-going Osun West Senatorial District By-Election.

Today’s election was adjudged to be peaceful from reports given by newshounds on field.

The two leading candidates in the election, Senator Mudashiru Husain of the APC and Otunba Ademola Adeleke after casting their votes lauded INEC for a job well done.

They however expressed optimism on their chances of being victorious at the end of the exercise.

Unofficial results have been trickling in for the past few minutes with a relatively close margin in the results announced so far.

In few hours time, voting is expected to have been completed with the unit, ward and local government collation of results being the next in line.

The people of Osun are now eagerly waiting for the final announcement of the winner of the election.

Here are some of the posted election results

Polling unit 4. ward 09, Ejigbo LG results:

APC: 73

PDP: 52.

Polling unit 3, ward 9, Ejigbo LG.

APC: 99

PDP: 49

Ejigbo

Ilawo: Unit 3: APC ; 99 PDP:49

Unit 4: APC : 73 PDP : 52

Report from oladunwo Ileogbo

Ward 08 ayedire

PDP 121

APC 118

ACD 01

Fd 06

Total 246

LGA: ISOKAN

Ward: 02

Unit: 001

APC: 53

PDP: 159

Ayedaade LG

Ward 02

Unit 05

APC 134

PDP 123

Polling booth 002 ward 09 Ejigbo LG results:

APC: 127

PDP: 71

LGA: Isokan

Ward: 01

Unit: 001

APC: 110

PDP: 93

LGA: Isokan

Ward: 01

Unit: 001

APC: 110

PDP: 93

LGA: Egbedore

Ward: 09

Unit: 002

APC: 34

PDP: 61

Polling Booth 002

Ward 09

Ejigbo LG

APC – 127

PDP – 71

LGA: Ola Oluwa

Ward: 03

Unit: 004

APC: 140

PDP: 115

Ejigbo ward 6 unit 6

APC 66

PDP 140

Isokan ward 8 unit 5

PDP 160 APc 107

Oloba Atapara

Ward 1, unit 05

APC 04

PDP 111

LGA: Ola Oluwa

Ward: 03

Unit: 004

APC: 140

PDP: 115

Ede:

Ward 6 unit 2

Pdp 128 apc 16 others 2

OLOGUN agbaakin ward 3 in Ede

UNIT 11 PDP 143 APC 24

UNIT 5 PDP 119 APC 10

UNIT 4 PDP 190 APC 4

UNIT 08 PDP 123 APC 15

UNIT 09 PDP 132 APC19

Ejigbo LG ward 6 unit 3 APC 121 PDP 241

Buhari Ishola Isibo ward 08 unit 3.

Void =2

Apc =8

Pdp =120

Iwo update: In oke adan ward 2 unit LAKATA 2 APC 16

PDP 49

Ejigbo lg.WD 11, afake unit:

APC 30,

PDP 71.

Molete 3 unit 7

APC 66

PDP 95

Iwo LG Units 08 ward 09 Ejigbo

APC 116

PDP 121

Unit 4 WD 5,OKE ESO ODEOMU

PDP 40

APC 18

Babasanya Ward 7 unit 4, Ede south

A P C :19

P D P: 160

Alajue unit 11

PDP 251

APC 12

OLOGUN agbaakin ward 3

Unity 11

PDP 143

APC 24

UNITY 5

PDP 119

APC 10

UNITY 4

PDP 190

APC 4

UNITY 08

PDP 123

APC 15

UNITY 09

PDP 132

APC19

AWO/ABUDO WARD 1 EGBEDORE LG

APC- 195

PDP – 569

Iwo local government

Gidigbo ward 3

Unit: 2

Apc-66

PDP:53..

