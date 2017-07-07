Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu already controls a territory

Nnamdi Kanu receives visitors and the public in his father's palace daily: In that palace, and immediate surrounding area, security forces loyal to the cause by Nnamdi Kanu of Indigenous People of Biafra are there, the infrastructure in that area is more or less used by the supporters of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the cause of Nnamdi Kanu but obviously they are not loyal to the Nigerian state, the presence of Nigerian security officials are at most covert in that immediate area, and because of the popularity and loyalty Nnamdi Kanu enjoys in Igbo land,

Nigeria's security officials currently have a difficult time penetrating that area controlled by Nnamdi Kanu and Indigenous People of Biafra. Both foreign and local media are camped in the area Nnamdi Kanu presently occupies in order to broadcast his activities and decisions. Funding for Nnamdi Kanu's cause of a breakaway state of Biafra is independently sourced from Biafrans at home and abroad. Most importantly, as their desire, and at this point in time, the group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu can virtually take care of their needs independent of the Nigerian state.

Omololu Omotosho writes from Houston, Texas, U.S.A. He is a 2013 Fellow with ex-President Obama's policy organization, Organizing for Action.