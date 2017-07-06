Okowa Calls For Support From Media Organizations

Delta State governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa has called media houses to spread the news of what his government was doing in the state to ensure that Deltans at home and in diaspora sees the development stride his administration was doing across the state.

The spokesperson to the state government, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, gave the charge in Abuja when he visited the corporate headquarters of African Independent Television (AIT) and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Tuesday.

The Information Commissioner disclosed that the visit was not only to see those behind the scenes in both stations but to thank them for their support so far and ask for continued cooperation.

He revealed that the administration of Senator Okowa has stabilized governance in the state, adding that the state government does not play politics with governance.

The commissioner, who was accompanied by the functioning Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Paul Osahor, and his Media Assistant, Mr. Sam Ijeh, disclosed that the state government has been able to cut expenditure considerably and patronized indigenous contractors who have been doing well in the execution of projects to specification.

The Executive Director News of NTA, Muhammad Labbo, told the commissioner and his entourage that the station does not discriminate in its news coverage as all states of the federation are adequately covered irrespective of political affiliation.

He said that because of this approach, NTA is able to get feedback from the people and this provides the Federal Government information about the immediate needs of the people to enable the government marshal out ways of ameliorating the situation.

The Head of News Operations of AIT, Mr. Odion Bello, who conducted the visitors round the various departments of the station, commended the commissioner for coming to visit the station and urged other Commissioners of Information in other states of the federation to emulate Delta State.

Highlights of the visits were the presentation of copies of the Ministry of Information publication, Veracity Magazine, to the two stations.