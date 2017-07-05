IBOM POWER BOARD CHAIRMAN PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR ENGINEERS

The Chairman of Ibom Power Board of Directors, Engr. Etido Inyang has pledged support for the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikot Abasi branch to have a befitting office secretariat in Ikot Abasi by the first quarter of next year.

During a courtesy visit to Engr. Etido Inyang by the Executives of NSE, Ikot Abasi branch led by their Chairman, Engr. Okon Ekott, the lack of a befitting office space was listed as one of the major challenges of the NSE branch.

Addressing the Executives in his office in Uyo, Engr. Etido Inyang lauded the NSE, Ikot Abasi branch Chairman for his steadfastness and for keeping the branch vibrant over the years.

He said in spite of the numerous challenges, “there is light at the end of the tunnel for the NSE and Ikot Abasi”. “This is because Governor Udom Emmanuel is very passionate about developing an industrial hub in Ikot Abasi” he stated.

Engr. Etido Inyang said progress has been made towards the actualization of the Ikot Abasi industrial hub and that by next year activities geared towards this vision will begin to materialize. He therefore urged the Engineers in the NSE, Ikot Abasi branch to remain steadfast and be positioned to benefit from the emerging Ikot Abasi industrial city.

The Ibom Power Board Chairman stated that Engineers employed by Ibom Power Company Limited will be encouraged to actively participate in the activities of the NSE, Ikot Abasi branch.

In response, the Secretary of the NSE, Ikot Abasi branch Engr. Akanimoh Usoh appreciated the Chairman for his kind gesture and pledged the NSE’s continued support towards the success of Ibom Power Company Limited. Other members of the NSE Ikot Abasi delegation were the Public Relations Officer, Samuel Otu; Treasurer, Henry Usen; Peter Akoh and Jerry Oton.

Ikot Abasi is one of the four towns - Uyo, Ikot Ekpene and Eket, which has been earmarked for the test-run of 24hours power supply and adequate metering in Akwa Ibom State. It is the host community of the 191MW Ibom power plant.