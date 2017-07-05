How Senate Plans to Kill Melaye’s Recall

RECALLING Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) will be an uphill task in the Senate as legislators have expressed the desire to protect their own using constitutional means. The Constitution provides for the Senate to verify the legitimacy of the votes used in the recall process

Days after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, began the process for the embattled senators recall, the Senate said on Tuesday, July 4, through its Twitter handle that it “would also verify the legitimacy of the votes before a conclusion is made.”

Melaye raised the issue of his recall by his constituents on the floor of the Senate and accused Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, his arch enemy, of sponsoring his recall.

Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, said: “The recall process is dead on arrival going by the constitution. It’s a long process after the verification of votes.”​

Real News Magazine