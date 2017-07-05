Maitama Sule’s Body Arrives Kano For Burial

The remains of elder statesman, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule arrived the ancient city of Kano via an air force plane with registration number NAF 913 at about 3:30 PM .

Among the dignitaries on ground to receive the corpse at the Kano airforce base were Senate President Bukola Saraki; Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state; Mohammed Abubakar, governor of Bauchi state and Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation.

Sule, a former permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, died in Egypt on Monday.

Immediately, the body was driven straight to his private residence at Dawaki road in an ambulance, to the awaiting hands of his family and well-wishers for their last respect to their beloved father.

However, thousands of mourners and dignitaries from all walks of life have converged on the Emir's palace anxiously waiting to pay their last respect to the elder statesman for prayers and burial.